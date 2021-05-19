South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America hosting Camp-o-ree at Mackenzie Park on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America:

The South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting our annual Camp-o-ree in Mackenzie Park at the Santa Land space this Saturday, May 22nd from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm.



“Camp-o-ree is a once a year, friendly competition between Troop patrols,” Camp-o-ree Co-Chair Robert Causer said. “This year’s theme is Scouting Adventure. We are focusing on classic activities that emphasize teamwork, orienteering, basic Scout and camping skills, and the patrol method. These events are meant to test not only their skills, but what they have been learning over the past year.”



On Saturday, boys and girls ages 10 through 18 will spend the day with their Patrols cooking, practicing orienteering, working on STEM related challenges and sharpening their first aid skills. Different Scout Troops from around the South Plains will be competing against each other in these fun, challenging stations. Camp-o-ree is usually held at Camp Post in Post, Texas, but this year our Scouts will be demonstrating their skills and hard work inside the city limits.



“We are excited to have our Scouts in Mackenzie Park this weekend demonstrating their ‘Scout Skills’ they learn at Troop meetings and on campouts,” Scout Executive Nathan Baie said. “They work hard on these things and we would like to give them the opportunity to show the community and local news media some of the skills Scouting provides to youth.”



The South Plains Council serves over 1,000 families in 20 Counties across the South Plains through Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring. For more information on our programs or to get involved, please visit www.southplainscouncil.org.

