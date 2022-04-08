LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America:

The South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting a Search and Rescue Camp-o-ree at Mahon Park this Saturday, April 9th from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.

“This year at Camp-o-Ree Scouts will complete activities to earn the Search and Rescue Merit Badge,” Event Chairman Robert Causer said. “Our volunteers are working with the Texas Tech ROTC and Lubbock Fire and Rescue to teach Scouts the elements that go into a search and rescue mission. They will become familiar with the incident command system, discuss the Universal Transverse Mercator, learn and be prepared for different hazards and at the end of the day the Scouts will plan and execute a hasty search.”

On Saturday, boys and girls ages 10 through 18 will spend the day with various volunteers to learn the ins and outs of how to plan and execute a successful search and rescue mission. Each station they visit will check off one of the eight Merit Badge Requirements. During the last station, the Scouts will divide up and go off on a hasty search. They will have time to create a plan using all the elements they’ve learned throughout the day. Once their search is over, they will hold a team debriefing to discuss what made their search successful or unsuccessful. At the conclusion of the event, each Scout in attendance will have earned the Search and Rescue Merit Badge.

“We are excited to have the resources to put on a Search and Rescue event like this one,” Scout Executive Nathan Baie said. “The Search and Rescue Merit Badge is difficult for Scouts and individual Troops to work on and complete on their own due to the time and resources required. Camp-o-Ree will give our Scouts the opportunity to earn a Merit Badge that could otherwise be difficult to earn.”

The South Plains Council serves over 1,000 families in 20 Counties across the South Plains through Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring. For more information on our programs or to get involved, please visit www.southplainscouncil.org

