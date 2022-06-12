LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America:

The South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America, in conjunction with the Lubbock VFW, is hosting a Flag Day Ceremony and Flag Drop-off event on Tuesday, June 14th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the American Windmill Museum in Lubbock.

“Our Scouts and Scout Leaders will be leading a Flag Day ceremony to honor the history of the American flag and it’s meaning in our daily lives,” Scout Executive Nathan Baie said. “We are inviting the public to attend the ceremony at 10:00 am and we are also inviting the public to bring their unserviceable American flags so we can take them for proper disposal. We will be collecting flags until 2:00.”



The ceremony will include presentation of four flags for our nation’s history, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and flag folding demonstration. After the ceremony, Lubbock VFW Post 2466, MOPH 0900 and AL Posts 500/575 will have a cake cutting ceremony for the US Army who celebrates 247 years of service to our great nation.

“The flag of the United States represents the unity of our country and its citizens. It is worn on the uniforms of the brave men and women who serve a cause greater than their own; our military and first responders.” Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero said. “We want to help educate others on how to properly display the flag, how to care for it and how to properly dispose of it.”

The South Plains Council serves over 1,000 families in 20 counties across the South Plains through Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring. For more information on our programs or to get involved, please visit www.southplainscouncil.org.

(Press release from the South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America)