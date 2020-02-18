South Plains Council not part of Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy

(Photo provided by the Boy Scouts of America South Plains Council)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, following sex abuse lawsuits filed by thousands of former scouts.

The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing.

The bankruptcy does not affect the Boy Scouts of America South Plains Council, according to Executive Director Nathan Baie.

The South Plains Council is separate and distinct from the national organization.

Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual, according to a news release from the local council.

Camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled locally.

The Boy Scouts of America South Plains Council will hold press conference Tuesday morning to address questions.