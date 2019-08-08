South Plains Electric Coop. reporting over 1000 without power

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, South Plains Electric Cooperative reported that more than 1100 customers are without power between Lubbock and Idalou.

According to SPEC’s Facebook page, crews were working on repairs as early as 1:06 p.m. However, subsequent updates showed crews were still working to fix the problem at 2:13 p.m.

While they had power restored to about half of the affected customers, the Facebook post said crews would have to cause another outage before the could fully restore power to everyone. They said this should take about 30 minutes.

According to a 2:35 p.m. update on their Facebook post, repairs are complete and power has been restored.

