South Plains Electric Cooperative announces temporary hold on disconnections

South Plains Electric Cooperative is extending its support of members by not disconnecting service in March. As a not-for-profit cooperative, working with and helping our members during tough times is not new for us. While the temporary hold on disconnects helps to keep the lights on, it doesn’t keep a balance due from accumulating. If members will communicate with us, we may have other ways we can help. We will continue to monitor the situation and will let our members know if something changes. If you would like to talk to our member service representatives, give us a call at 806.775.7766.

We offer several ways to remotely make payments including our free SPEC App, online bill pay at www.SPEC.coop, pay by phone, regular mail, a drive-thru at our Lubbock 82nd Street and Upland location and payment drop boxes at the service offices. Details can be found online.

