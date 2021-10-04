South Plains Electric Cooperative hosting over 1,000 students at electrical safety demonstrations

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:

Local fourth graders will participate in a four-part program demonstrating the dangers of electricity and the technical skills required to be a lineman, hosted by South Plains Electric Cooperative. The program will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 5- 7, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The demonstrations are held at the Cooperative’s North Office on the southeast corner of I-27 and Municipal Drive. This is one of three programs presented to over 1,000 students this fall to help demonstrate the Cooperative’s commitment to community. This is the Cooperative’s 21st year of hosting the safety demonstrations. This program is presented to help demonstrate the Cooperative’s commitment to community.

The four demonstration areas include:

• an arcing demonstration showing the danger of overhead power lines. SPEC employees use a mini-transformer/power line set up to demonstrate different dangers of contacting overhead power lines. The demonstration unit produces 7,200 volts, which is less voltage than an actual power line but produces sparks and fire, impressing the real danger of power line contact to the students.

• SPEC linemen demonstrating a pole-top and bucket truck rescue. The foreman expresses the importance of a quick response time when rescuing an injured crew member. He explains the procedure in detail, but also makes it clear that this is one procedure they hope they never have to practice in real life. Other SPEC employees demonstrate a bucket truck rescue. They explain and demonstrate how a crew must work together to get an injured crew member to the ground safely and quickly. They explain how crew members have less than five minutes to get an injured person to the ground and start cardiopulmonary resuscitation before the brain is damaged due to lack of oxygen.

• a lineman explaining the dangers of underground lines and padmount transformers. The popping noise of the electricity makes sure everyone’s attention is on the lineman.

• A fourth demonstration station featuring a safety video, “The Shocking Truth,” which helps students pull all of the safety information together.

The students will also get a surprise visit from the Texas Tech Masked Rider.

