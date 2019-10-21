South Plains Electric Cooperative member honored for volunteer work

LUBBOCK, Texas — A member of the South Plains Electric Cooperative was given the third place prize in Touchstone Energy Cooperative’s 2019 #WhoPowersYou contest, the company announced Thursday.

Sue Murdoch was given the award for her work as a community volunteer and volunteer recruiter assisting people in need. Murdoch gives fleece blankets to Child Protective Services so children displaced from their homes can have a comforting object. She’s donated more than 1,000 blankets in the last four years.

In addition, Murdoch volunteers at the county detention center where she counsels female inmates on how to improve their lives.

“We offer our sincere appreciation, gratitude and congratulations to Sue,” said Dale Ancell, general manager at South Plains Electric Cooperative. “South Plains Electric is very proud to serve you as a co-op member and grateful for everything you do to serve our local community.”

Murdoch was given a cash prize of $1,500 for her third place finish.