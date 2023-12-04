LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains Electric Cooperative announced on Monday it is returning a little over $3.5 million dollars in checks to more than 27,000 members in mid-December.

The Cooperative will send checks for $10 or more to members of the service in 1987, 2003, 2005 and 2022, a press release said. However, credits under $10 will be credited on the members’ December bill.

SPEC said it has returned more than $53.5 million to local members in local communities.

“Even not-for-profit businesses can have money left over after all expenses are paid in a given year. The difference is, at the end of the year, that money is credited to each member’s account according to the amount of electricity purchased,” according to SPEC. “Assigning credits to members, instead of paying dividends to distant stockholders, is just part of the accountability members receive from South Plains Electric Cooperative.”

The Cooperative said in the press release that unlike other electric companies, it exists to make sure members’ needs are always met, not to make a profit.

“…it’s sure nice to know that when there are credits, they go back to members and members receive cash back over time,” SPEC said.

SPEC members with questions were told to email capitalcredits@SPEC.coop or call (806) 775-7766.