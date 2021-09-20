South Plains Electric Cooperative opens Operation Round Up Community Grant application

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:

South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up opened their Community Grant application for the second year. The Community Grant is available for local non-profit organizations that serve members in the Cooperative’s service territory. Each grant is up to $1,500 and the application period is from September 20-October 1. Applicants can apply online at SPEC.coop/operationroundup.

Operation Round Up was established in 1993 to help communities and individuals needing a hand up, not a hand out. The program’s tagline, “neighbors helping neighbors,” is at the heart of why South Plains Electric Cooperative exists. Operation Round Up receives contributions from participating cooperative members whose monthly utility bills are rounded up to the next dollar. The average contribution is $6 per year, but it makes a big impact in the lives of our members and in our local communities. Operation Round Up has dispersed over 1 million dollars since its inception and monies go to local high school students for scholarships, local teachers for mini-grants, house fire victims, volunteer fire departments, various non-profits and individuals.

The Operation Round Up Board wanted to help our community and our members even more after the pandemic hit. Last year, they came up with the idea to open the Operation Round Up Community Grant application. They ended up awarding 19 grants last year. Since the program was so successful, they decided to offer the Operation Round Up Community Grant again this year.

