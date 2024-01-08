LUBBOCK, Texas– The South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up announced in a press release it will “award a minimum of $20,000 in scholarships to South Plains Electric members.”

According to the release, the scholarship will be available to high school seniors who are “members, spouse or child of a member, legal guardian is a member or landlord is a member.”

Applicants must reside in the Cooperative service area; participate in Operation Round Up; and attend a qualifying school. Additionally, the release said if you aren’t currently participating in “Operation Round Up, we’ll automatically enroll you when you submit the scholarship application.”

A minimum of 20 scholarships will be available, each for $1,000, payable $500 for each of two semesters through the freshman year, said the release. In addition to the scholarships, “Satisfactory scholastic performance and appropriate personal standards must be maintained for continuing eligibility.”

“Students must possess the qualities of honor, integrity, thrift and good moral character,” said the release.

The Selection Committee will evaluate each student on financial need, community and student activity, awards and honors and educational goals. The information provided in the essay questions will be very valuable to the Selection Committee.

The qualifying schools will be listed below.

Abernathy

Anton

Aspermont

Childress

Chillicothe

Coronado

Cotton

Center

Crosbyton

Crowell

Estacado

Floydada

Frenship

Guthrie

Hale Center

Idalou

Jayton-Girard

Lorenzo

Lubbock-Cooper

Lubbock

Monterey

Motley Co.

New Deal

New Home

Olton

Paducah

Patton Springs

Petersburg

Plainview

Post

Quanah

Ralls

Roosevelt

Ropesville

Rotan

Shallowater

Slaton

Southland

Smyer

Spur

Wilson

The release added those who attend a private school, charter school or are home-schooled, the application will be subjected to eligibility verification.

Students can apply to the Operation Round Up Scholarship here. The deadline to apply will be February 15 at 5 p.m.