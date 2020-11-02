South Plains Electric restores power to all residential homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — After last week’s winter weather knocked out power for thousands of homes across the South Plains, officials with South Plains Electric Cooperative (SPEC) announced Sunday evening that power had been restored to all residential homes.

“We have a huge amount of landmass that we have to cover,” said the Director of Communications with SPEC, Lynn Simmons. “And so that’s what a lot of times will slow down the progress of finding the damage.”

SPEC covers over 6,600 square miles of land in and around Lubbock. Simmons said their first power outage call came in on Wednesday morning, and at one point there were 8,000 homes in the dark. However, getting the power back on doesn’t happen quickly. Crews had a lot of work to do and a lot of ground to cover in order to restore power for all.

“Being able to get to it, plus a lot of the roads we have to travel are dirt roads, and we had enough rain, water and ice to make those roads very hard to pass,” said Simmons.

Typically when there is a power outage, electricity can be restored within a few hours. However, Simmons said that it has been over 20 years since they’ve seen a storm cause so much widespread electrical damage.

“Most of these people live in the country. And even though for them, they haven’t experienced a long outage like this. This is very unusual for South Plains electric, to have its members out more than a couple hours at a time,” said Simmons.

Due to the thick ice and strong winds, a lot of reconstruction was needed.

“Those heavy lines laden with ice get moving, they can also snap the poles,” said Simmons. “And that is what caused so much more damage with this storm than just a typical ice storm.”

Those in rural areas were hit the hardest. Due to tricky road conditions, it was hard for crews to move quickly.

“Having three small children and living somewhat rural, it’s been hard enough,” said JoBeth Angerer, a local resident. “But to do it without any power at all, it was impossible to do.”

Angerer lives with her family just south of Lorenzo. Her home was without power for four and a half days – and it was concerning.

“Our biggest concern, you know, was the kids,” said Angerer. “You know, we can go without lights or TV for a few days but we can’t go without the refrigerator, and milk and water and those things.”

Fortunately, Angerer was able to stay with her parents for a few days before her power came back on. Nonetheless, being without it was troubling.

Simmons said that if a family is ever concerned about being without power, the Red Cross is always available to help out.