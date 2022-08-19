LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains is expected to get some much-needed rain this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, there was a 20% chance of rain for Lubbock Friday night. Going into Saturday the chances ranged from 20% to 60%. On Sunday, the weekend will close out with an 80% chance of rain.

Temperatures were expected to be in the high 70’s and mid-to-low 80’s.

According to the NWS, Lubbock and its surrounding areas were expected to get three to four inches of rain this weekend.

Brownfield and Post are expected to get two to three inches of rain while Silverton and Childress were expected to get four to six inches of rain.