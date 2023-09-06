LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Fair confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday it would be selling beer for the second year.

A spokesperson for the South Plains Fair said in addition to its designated trailer it would also be selling beer from two additional tents.

She also said beer would be served from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekends and 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. during the week.

The Fair began to sell in 2022 and served brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Dos Equis and Twisted Tea. There was also a third-party vendor checking IDs and giving out wristbands.

The 2023 fair was scheduled to take place from Friday, September 22 through Saturday, September 30.