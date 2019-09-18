South Plains Fair is back in town, and doubling down on safety

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s official, the South Plains Fair is back in town and will be here until September 28th.

Crews were out on the grounds, triple checking all of the equipment to get ready for the first fair goers.

“We don’t want anyone to get hurt, from the operators to the people who come to the fair, we want everyone to have a good time and be safe,” said Whitney Westphal, a third party inspector.

Officials with Reithoffer Shows said safety is a top priority.

Along with the official inspections, Ricky Reithoffer, general manager, said there are three other inspections done before anyone gets on a ride.

“There will never be an instance where your lap bar comes up, and you’re just flying around wildly,” Reithoffer said. “We want this to be the best fair out there, and we are dedicated to keeping our patrons safe.”

