South Plains Fair opens Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The annual South Plains Fair will open its doors to the public Thursday, September 23.

Vendors were out Monday setting up for the big opening day including Sandra Anderson, Director of Community Relations at the Lubbock State Supported Living Center.

“We’ve been here for two weeks, because in Lubbock there’s tons of dust on everything, so we kind of have to get that cleaned up,” said Anderson, “It’s a huge undertaking so we’ve had several people in and out this week.”

Anderson said her organization sells brisket sandwiches, turkey legs and BBQ brisket frito pie, all in an effort to help provide for the clients of the facility things including Christmas presents.

Carl Wood with Church on the Rock said his church sells corn dogs with the help of 200-300 volunteers to help raise money for the Lubbock Dream Center.

“We’re basically an outreach center,” said Wood. “We have clothing, food, we have so many outreach programs going on there.”

Joey Powers, Treasurer with Khiva Lubbock Duffers, said his organization helps raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“We spent three hours yesterday sticking 16,000 weenies,” said Powers,”It makes about 11,000 corndogs [which] we will sell out of in the next ten days.”

Jennifer Wallace, general manager for the South Plains Fair, said they’re expecting an even larger fair this year including new entertainment and more food vendors.

“We’re hoping this is going to be just like 2019,” said Wallace, “We call it a normal year, we are so concerned about the safety and the health, but I felt like people are gonna want to come out, we want to invite them out, have a good time. Get your fair fix, that’s what we always say and and there’s something for everyone.”

Wallace said they are following guidelines from the city on COVID safety and will make hand sanitizers accessible to the public. However, they will not require fair-goers to wear a mask.

For more information on the South Plains Fair click here.