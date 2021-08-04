South Plains Fair prepares to open gates September 24th

LUBBOCK, Texas– The South Plains Fair is 50 days away from opening their gates back up to the public even as Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise.

Back in 2020, the fair opened at a smaller scale with 70% less food vendors and not as many attractions, but this year it’s set to be back to normal.

“Last year we pulled it off in the midst of [Covid-19] so that’s why we are here we are here to provide that opportunity” said South Plains Fair General Manager, Jennifer Wallace. “We’ve been around since 1914 so I’m very excited.”

Each year their fair also hosts local food vendors formed by non-profit organizations. The Science Spectrum is one that looks forward to this years event.

“It’s one of the largest fundraisers of the year for us here we really do rely on that income,” said Science Spectrum Museum Administrative Manager, James Nesmith. “We have two handmade lemonade stands, as well as a fried cheesecake stand and a funnel cake stand.”

Along with all the concessions, the fair will also be re-opening the Women’s Building, adding more live entertainment and extra attractions. The fair will be open Sept. 24th- Oct. 2nd and you can head to the South Plains Fair website to purchase tickets.