South Plains families invited to the Annual Kids Fishing Derby in Lubbock

Families across the South Plains are invited to the Annual Fishing Derby at Mae Simmons Park on Saturday July 10 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 100 Black Men of West Texas and the Texas Game Warden Association have hosted the event, and a free cook-off lunch.

There will be prizes for the fishing tournament in age categories from 8 years and older, ages 9 to 13, and 14 to 17.

Hosts ask that participants bring their own fishing poles because only a few loaners are available.

Mae Simmons Park is located on MLK and Canyon Lake Drive.

