Touch-a-Truck brings area children face to face with big trucks, equipment and their operators. This one-day event brings out thousands of attendees—children and adults—to see and interact with machinery, working vehicles, utility trucks, tractors, unusual equipment, and one-of-a-kind cars.



Join us on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the South Plains Mall from 9am-2pm. This is a free event to the public,

and this year’s event will offer a horn-free hour from 9am-10am. Attendees will receive a packet with a map of where they can find some of their favorite big trucks; the first 100 to arrive will receive a tire gauge, and TxDOT will facilitate a car seat safety check at no cost.



The 2022 Heavy Duty sponsor is ASCO equipment and the 2022 Big Rig Sponsor is Carpet Tech. These two

leading sponsors have made this event possible. We wish to thank H-E-B, Treehouse Children’s Academy,

Fox Pest Control, Barricades Unlimited for their generous contributions. Our in-kind sponsors: Culligan Water

of Lubbock, Visit Lubbock, Discount Tire, Cornerstone Audiology, Living Water Copy & Printing. We thank

each business for their support to make this event possible and further the mission of the Junior League of

Lubbock.

(Press release provided by Junior League of Lubbock)