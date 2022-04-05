WILSON, Texas – Last week, the Snider family lost everything to a house fire.

“Those first two minutes, I think we both knew our house was gone. We knew everything within it was gone,” said Desireé Snider, who lost her home in the fire.

A fire started on their porch from a faulty electrical outlet–engulfing everything within reach.

“Everything in the house is gone, then we went and looked to see what we could find and about the only thing that we found was her wedding ring,” said Charlie Snider.

“That’s what’s crazy is all the things that were in the home–pictures, wedding albums–They’re all gone, but we just prayed we’d find that,” said Desireé.

The Snider family would have been home if it weren’t for their 1-year-old taking a longer nap than usual. They said the nap kept them out running errands instead of returning home.

“I just don’t want to see it like that. I don’t want to see our home like that. I want to keep the memories of my son eating pancakes in the morning, you know, watching Mickey Mouse. I want to keep them right here,” said Desireé.

Despite the tragedy, the Snider family still found hope.

“If it would have happened anywhere other than West Texas, I don’t think that we would have been as blessed as we are,” said Charlie Snider. “Everyone, from people that are friends to people that we don’t even know, has showed up to bring us clothes, to make sure that our son has toys and clothes and make sure that we have somewhere to stay, and to make sure that we are able to build back and be able to have a home again.”

Now the Snider family only focuses on rebuilding from that moment as they expect twins within the next two to three months.

“It’s so hard to grieve all that we’ve lost when we’ve gained so much in a short week with all of this. So, the community has been unmatched, truly unmatched,” said Snider.

The Snider family has a GoFundMe to help rebuild their losses here.