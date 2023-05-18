LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Food Bank partnered with Bayless Elementary to host a Portable Outreach Pantry (P.O.P) Trailer event for students and families on May 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to a release, the P.O.P trailer was an event to “empower families facing food insecurity by offering them the freedom to choose the items they need free of charge…”

The release mentioned that approximately 71% of Lubbock Independent School District students face food insecurity .

“At South Plains Food Bank, we recognize that food insecurity affects people in various ways,” said Vanessa Morelion, Director of Community Impact at SPFB.

The goal of the P.O.P trailer event was to create an approach to fight food insecurity on the South Plains.

To learn more about the organization visit https://www.spfb.org/