South Plains Food Bank asks community to take action to end hunger

(Photo provided by the South Plains Food Bank)

This September the South Plains Food Bank, together with the Feeding America network of food banks, will mobilize across all 50 states in an effort to bring an end to hunger.

Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 41 million Americans, including nearly 13 million children, are food insecure, according to the USDA.

Across the South Plains, more than 96,000 people struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. That number includes 1 in 4 kids who may not have enough to eat.

September marks the eleventh year the Feeding America network of food banks has organized this annual call to action, and the eleventh year the South Plains Food Bank has participated in the Hunger Action Month movement. This year’s campaign will focus on the strong connections between hunger and health.

The Hunger Action Month 2018 campaign asks people to consider how it must feel to live with an empty stomach, which puts a healthy life and a promising future at risk.

“It’s extremely important that the people we serve have access to enough healthy food to reach their full potential,” David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, said. “Especially our kids. If they have an empty stomach, how can we expect them to grow, succeed or learn?”

Hunger Action Day, the second Thursday in September, is a day where efforts across the country are focused for greater impact. This year, on September 13, the South Plains Food Bank asks supporters to share what they couldn’t do without adequate nutrition by writing on an empty plate, “On an empty stomach I can’t _____,” and filling in the blank with something they couldn’t achieve without the nutrition we need to thrive.

These photos can be posted to social media with #HungerActionMonth, @southplainsfoodbank and @FeedingAmerica to join the conversation.

To learn more about the South Plains Food Bank and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month across the South Plains, please visit SPFB.org or HungerActionMonth.org.

