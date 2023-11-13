LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains Food Bank said in a social media post on Monday the best way to help out this holiday season is to donate money and volunteer. The food bank will be selling t-shirts to help raise money to provide boxes of food to those in need in the community.

“We can stretch a dollar further than we can stretch a can,” said the South Plains Food Bank.

The South Plains Food Bank can provide three meals with every $1 donated. The food bank said donating money allows it to provide the correct nutritional requirements.

Each t-shirt is $15 and can be purchased here.