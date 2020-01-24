South Plains Food Bank CEO retiring after 27 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the South Plains Food Bank. South Plains Food Bank (SPFB) C.E.O. David Weaver announced today that he will be retiring from his post. Weaver will remain with the food bank until his replacement is hired and following a transition period.

Weaver has worked for the organization since 1993 and has guided SPFB into being a place that is highly trusted and respected within our community. He has stood firm in believing the mission of the food bank and always took the next step to End Hunger, Give Hope, and Enrich Lives. Weaver has guided the food bank into a place that connects every community in our service area in a common mission of helping others.

“It makes me proud to live in a community that comes together to help others, even if it’s with just one can of food,” Weaver said. “I may be retiring, but that does not mean that I will give up on the mission of ending hunger.”

Throughout his career with SPFB, Weaver has served on several councils through Feeding America, Feeding Texas, and the National Affiliate Council. He has also received several awards for his dedication to the community and his drive to end hunger across the South Plains. As Weaver steps down in the coming months, he assures South Plains Food Bank staff, families, and the entire community that the organization will continue to be in good hands.

“For 27 years, David Weaver’s passion for feeding the hungry has motivated and inspired thousands of volunteer and supporters of SPFB. His leadership has allowed South Plains Food Bank to give hope to those in need,” Charles Key, Chairman of SPFB’s Board of Directors says. “Although David is retiring, his positive influence will benefit SPFB for years to come. “

(This is a press release from SPFB)