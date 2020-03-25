South Plains Food Bank employees to hand out sack lunches at Maxey, Hodges community centers

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced on Wednesday that South Plains Food Bank employees will hand out sack lunches to children at some city community centers.

Food bank employees will hand out sack lunches to school-aged children from noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at both Maxey and Hodges Community Centers, according to a City of Lubbock news release.

Children do need to be present to receive a sack lunch.

Sack lunches do meet the standard meal pattern, according to the release.

