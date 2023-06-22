LUBBOCK, Texas— On Wednesday night Matador, Texas was hit by a destructive tornado that killed four people and injured ten. On Thursday morning, the South Plains Food Bank announced it will work with organizations and stores to assist urgent relief efforts for Matador.

According to a press release, the South Plains Food Bank collaborated with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, H-E-B, United and Gandy’s to “provide critical emergency supplies to the community of Matador following the devastating tornado that struck last night.”

The SPFB will gather resources to ensure affected individuals will receive the support they need during this challenging time.

CEO of South Plains Food Bank, Dina Jeffries expressed, “Our first priority this morning is getting first responders and seniors who are in need fed.” The food truck will go door to door and ensure that “this community has the food and supplies they need for the next few days, said Jeffries.

The release also mentions that the food bank is “committed to its mission of alleviating hunger and provides emergency assistance to communities in need.”

To donate funds to the Matador crisis, visit spfb.org/donate.