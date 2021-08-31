South Plains Food Bank is looking for apple pickers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The food bank has needed volunteers, but the demand has been increased during apple harvest season. Their goal is to collect 60 to 70 thousand pounds of apples before the end of the season.

The South Plains Food Bank’s Communications Manager Morgan Baker said it’s going to take a lot more help to reach their goal.

“It’s really going to take 1 to 2 hundred volunteers a week to even get close to that goal,” Baker said.

With over 2,500 apple trees across close to 15 acres of land, they have more than 3 times the amount of apples than in the fast couple of years. However, they still haven’t recovered from the volunteers they lost over COVID.

“Last year our demand increased by 60 percent and our volunteers dropped by 90 percent, and we have not recovered,” Baker said. “Things are getting better, but we are not at the point we would like to be.”

They are asking for volunteers to help with their harvest, but they would love all the help they can get. To learn more about volunteering or to register as a volunteer, you can visit the South Plains Food Bank Website.