South Plains Food Bank launches contingency plan for COVID-19

The South Plains Food Bank, along with partners in our community prepare to help more families in response to the coronavirus. SPFB expects to work with families who may have never needed to use the food bank before.

“We have been meeting with local school districts, city officials, other local non-profit agencies, and our community partners and are sharing our contingency plans to feed children, seniors and those impacted most by this health and safety crisis,” said David Weaver, CEO at South Plains Food Bank.



South Plains Food Bank serves 20 counties across the south plains. Weaver expects we will have an increased need in the coming weeks and months if our service area is affected.



The food bank is stockpiling emergency boxes as well as working with local school districts to provide grab and go lunches and snacks for students who depend on school lunches for nutrition if the need arises.



SPFB will continue operations on a regular schedule. At this time our most needed items are easy open food for our snack packs for kids and cleaning and sanitizing items to hand out if available. In this time of uncertainty, we are also asking our community to “Give Time. Give Funds. And Give Hope.” We have set a goal to raise $100,000 to meet the increased needs and provide emergency food to families, children, and seniors impacted by this crisis. You can donate on our website now at www.spfb.org.



As of right now, we are not asking for volunteers, out of abundance of caution for our staff. Please check our social media as well as our website for more updates.



We would like to thank the following organizations for partnering with us and coming together as a community to make sure no one goes hungry.

The City of Lubbock

Lubbock Independent School District

Frenship Independent School District

Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District

Texas Hunger Initiative

Breedlove

YWCA

Meals on Wheels

Boys and Girls Clubs

Communities in Schools

Food to Kids

Durham Transportation

Texas Department of State Health Services

Hub City Food Trucks

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

