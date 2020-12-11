South Plains Food Bank needs volunteers all month long

LUBBOCK, Texas – In recent weeks, the Coronavirus numbers have risen throughout the Lubbock area and South Plains. With so many that have lost jobs due to the virus, and many not knowing where their next meal is going to come, the South Plains Food Bank has seen a large increase in those who need food assistance. With an increase of voucher applications coming in, this also leads to an increase of food boxes needing to be made.

Throughout the school year, SPFB has Saturday work days to help get boxes and food ready for packing, especially during the holiday months. Under normal circumstances the food bank will have up to 150 volunteers working for three hours each Saturday work day. The last few Saturdays, SPFB was only able to get around 50 volunteers.





For more information and to fill out our COVID questionaire BEFORE you register, visit

www.spfb.org/volunteer-form/

Dates available for volunteering are: