South Plains Food Bank needs volunteers this Saturday and the 20th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains Food Bank needs your help building 5,500 Snack Bags for hungry children in our community! These bags filled with things like juice, crackers, and other snacks are built to help get these children through the weekend when they don’t have access to school lunches. There is two different days: February 13th and 20th from 8 AM to 12 PM. Keep up to date with cancelations due to weather on their social media and website.

Sign Up to help today: https://cerv.is/m?0308g2M0okU