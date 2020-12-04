South Plains Food Bank needs volunteers to help combat hunger

LUBBOCK, Texas — The need for food assistance has significantly gone up over the past several months, which has put some extra stress on nonprofits like South Plains Food Bank. To keep up with the need and continue serving the most vulnerable, the food bank is asking for more volunteers.

“Our staff they’re working hard. And they’re working long hours,” said Director of Development Vanessa Morelion. “And it’s just one of those things where you’re just like, it’s time for us to ask for help.”

The food bank has been serving 70 percent more of the community than usual this year due to the pandemic.

“We usually serve about 1000 people in a regular year,” said Morelion. “We’ve been serving close to 2000 people a week. And so, it’s a lot of new faces, a lot of people that did not think they would have to ask for help.”

The organization has always relied heavily on volunteers to serve everyone in need. However, due to the COVID-19, they’re working with half the numbers they usually have.

Morelion explained that before the pandemic, they would have around 20-25 volunteers on weekdays and 100-150 on Saturdays. Now, they’re lucky to get less than 10 on weekdays or 50 on Saturdays.

“We’re limiting ourselves because we still have other jobs we have to do. We still have regular families that come in to get a regular food voucher.

“And so, we have to serve them. And we don’t want to push anybody to the backburner. And so, we’re trying to use our resources as best as we can,” said Morelion.

Current volunteers encourage community members to volunteer and consider the impact that they could have on their neighbors in need.

“With everything that’s going on right now, people are, are really struggling, and it’s good to know that we can help,” said volunteer Stacy Jordan. “You know, I mean, families can pull up here and not worry about having to eat that night or anything else that they need.”

If you’re interested in volunteering and doing your part to help end hunger in Lubbock, visit the South Plains Food Bank website to learn more.