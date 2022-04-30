LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Thursday, United Supermarkets donated 10,240 pounds of apples to the South Plains Food Bank as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program. This donation was part of a larger donation of more than 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico.

In the first 11 years of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, United Family stores have donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families. Now in the twelfth year, the company continues to add to that total.

“We are so proud to continue the tradition of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger donations to food banks across our communities,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for the United Family. “Now in our twelfth year of this program, we understand just how much these donations mean to the food banks and the families they serve.”

This donation marks a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets and Market Street as original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.

“The impact The United Family makes goes far beyond what is seen by the public,” said Dina Jefferies, CEO of South Plains Food Bank. “On any given day you can find members of the ‘U-Crew’ volunteering in our warehouse or our orchard – they’ve been partners of the U Can Share Food Drive since its inception. We feel very lucky to have a partner of their caliber on our side.”

Food Banks Receiving Donations:

South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock, TX

High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo, TX

Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene, TX

Minnies Food Pantry – Dallas, TX

West Texas Food Bank – Odessa/Midland, TX

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo, TX

Rust Street Ministries – San Angelo, TX

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls, TX

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM

Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, NM

Storehouse Food Bank of NM – Albuquerque, NM

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

