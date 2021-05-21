South Plains Food Bank reflects on over a year of the pandemic

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — The South Plains Food Bank’s operation has expanded a lot over the last 12 months — primarily because they needed to.

While many people make plans for the future, the nonprofit shared the impact their orginalizion has had on the community over the past year in a pandemic.

SPFB Director of Development Vanessa Morelion said schools transitioning to online classes left many families in need for more groceries and additional meals.

“It’s very eye opening to see how many kids really do rely on that and how many parents rely on that as well for their kids to have a meal during the day,” said Morelion.

The pandemic hit many families hard and made it more difficult to put food on the table.

“Most parents are working one to two jobs. Both parents are working in the household, so it’s hard to keep up, you know,” said Morelion. “Being able to be there to teach school, to provide breakfast, lunch — it’s a hard job.”

The food bank reported losing 90 percent of their volunteers at the beginning of the pandemic, while receiving over 70 percent more requests.

Despite the limited resources, The staff knew that what they were doing was worth the extra hours to provide meals for those in need.

“Just to see that parents come and just say thank you to our staff, that meant a lot. Because we knew that what we were doing was purposeful and not just because we had to,” said Morelion.

There was never any question of stepping up to meet the increased demand.

SPFB Agent Services Coordinator Isaac Rodriguez said they’re proud to serve the community.

“To be a part of such an amazing program is honestly a blessing to me,” he said. “I feel like its a way I can give back to the community,” said Rodriguez.

The food bank usually serves 54,000 annually, because of the pandemic that number increased by over 10,000.