South Plains Food Bank see 45 percent increase for number of families needing food assistance

LUBBOCK, Texas– Due to a 45 percent increase in the number of families needing food assistance, the South Plains Food Bank changed operating protocols to maintain social distancing.

The food bank remains open for regular hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to a SPFB news release.

However, the food bank is limiting the number of visitors in the building. People needing assistance are asked to follow protocols listed on the SPFB website at www.spfb.org, as well as the food bank’s social media sites for assistance.

According to the release, several food bank agencies have temporarily closed. People can call 211 or go to www.211texas.org to find the closest food bank agency.

Furthermore, the SPFB sponsored Kids Cafe sites have closed due to COVID-19. SPFB’s childrens feeding program has been in constant contact with local community centers and school districts, according to the release.

Feeding sites, as well as all school districts feeding sites, can be viewed on the SPFB website at www.spfb.org.

SPFB is currently not seeking volunteers but is asking for food donations during this time.