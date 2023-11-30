LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains Food Bank will partner up with Covenant Children’s to assist long-term patient families and ensure they “continually have access to nutritious food,” according to a press release.

The SPFB Nourish Room was designed exclusively for families of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The release added that it will provide families with 24-hour access to health and nutritious food options during their stay.

Food items that will be stocked are fresh produce, whole grains, lean protein, other nutritious-rich food items and more to help families stay energized and healthy.

Additionally, the room will include a large table for families to come together and share a meal. Ready-to-eat meals, fresh and frozen, will provided daily from the SPFB Kitchen of Hope, as well as support from SPFB to restock the family’s home kitchen once baby is ready to be discharged, said the release.

The Covenant Children’s NICU serves approximately 500 patients each year across West Texas and eastern New Mexico. NICU patients stay an average of 30 days, said the release.

Dr. Emily Garcia, NICU project manager, said, “A NICU admission can be a traumatic experience for families.”

To help minimize the stress Covenant Children’s Hospital will provide all NICU families access to healthy food in an area that is close by so they can spend more time with their babies, said the release.

“It will also minimize financial stress and support healthy nutrition for families and mothers who are breastfeeding,” Dr. Garcia added.

Dina Jeffries, Chief Executive Officer of the South Plains Food Bank said, “Our Food as Medicine program aims to provide families with the necessary tools and resources to improve their health and well-being.”

She added “With the addition of this new nourishment room, we’re making it easier for families to access nutritious food options while they’re supporting their loved ones in the NICU.”