South Plains Food Bank, TTU, other groups host pop-up food pantry

Lubbock, Texas – Local residents can receive fresh food during the South Plains Agriculture Pop-Up Food Pantry Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 a.m. The event is hosted by the local agriculture community, the city of Lubbock, Hillside Christian Church, the South Plains Food Bank and Texas Tech University. The drive-thru event will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until supplies last.

“This community feeding event is made possible by the generosity of our local agriculture community,” said Mayor Dan Pope. “Our goal is to provide fresh and healthy food to thousands of Lubbock families who have been affected by COVID-19. The City of Lubbock is thankful for our community partners including South Plains Food Bank, Hillside Christian Church and Texas Tech University for safely organizing this event.”

Packs will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, limit one per vehicle. There are 2,000 packs available to families in need, and no verification will be required to receive food.

“We call this area home and have seen how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has hit,” said McKenzie Hettinga, a dairy farmer with Sarah Farms from Farwell, Texas. “We are grateful that we are able to provide nutritious dairy, beef and produce for our communities to provide some stability as we work through this together.”

2,000 vehicles will each receive the following donated products:

Bags of apples, bananas, and reusable bags – donated by United Supermarkets

Cheese blocks – donated by Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Eggs – donated by Cal-Maine Foods

Flour – donated by Plains Milling and Texas Wheat Producers

Lentil dried soup – donated by Breedlove

Milk – donated by Sarah Farms

Ground beef – donated by Cactus Cares, Texas Tech University Meat Science and Raider Red Meats

Potatoes – donated by Larsen Farms

Produce boxes – donated by South Plains Food Bank

According to the South Plains Food Bank Chief Executive Officer, David Weaver, since mid-March, the number of food insecure people in the counties served has increased from around 98,000 to over 125,000 due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

“People who never imagined asking for help feeding themselves and their families are turning to the South Plains Food Bank and our network of partners. That is why we are grateful to once again partner with Hillside Christian Church and our local agriculture community for a special distribution of food for our Lubbock community just as we did in Levelland a couple of weeks ago. Too many families are now faced with the choice of choosing between food or other basic needs. Their lives have been turned upside down right here in Lubbock. To have caring partners come together as one, with a willingness to stand up to help fight hunger and make sure families are fed, makes the South Plains Food Bank proud to serve in any way we can.”

“Cactus Cares is grateful to have partnered with the local agriculture community, churches, government, and food bank in order to help provide high quality food to those who have been affected by this pandemic,” said Wayne Craig, Executive Director of Cactus Cares.

Recipients should enter Texas Tech Jones AT&T Stadium parking lot using the University exit off of Marsha Sharp Freeway, then turn right onto Drive of Champions. Volunteers from Hillside Christian Church will assemble packs as cars move through the line.

Supporters of the event include Breedlove, Cactus Cares, Cal-Maine Foods, City of Lubbock, Hillside Christian Church, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Larsen Farms, Panhandle Milling, Sarah Farms, South Plains Food Bank, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Meat Science and Raider Red Meats, Texas Wheat Producers Association and United Supermarkets.

