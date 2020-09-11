South Plains Food Bank unveils new food truck to feed hungry

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Food Bank, along with Amerigroup and United Supermarkets, unveiled a new food truck for the South Plains area.

The truck was in the works since last December and was scheduled to roll out in March, but the plans were delayed because of the pandemic.

Dina Jeffries, CEO of South Plains Food Bank, said the pandemic affected many families financially and that they have seen a seventy percent increase in people requesting food.

“Hunger doesn’t have a face,” Jeffries said. “It affects so many in the communities, whether it be falling on hard times or whether it be a family that is truly impoverished.”

Jeffries said the food they’ll hand out would provide healthy options.

“If they have a diabetic at home, they can make food choices that will better fit their family-style,” Jeffries said.

Megan Bratton, Chief Development Officer for the South Plains, said the food truck would help bridge a gap for those who live farther away.

“We know that a lot of times that it’s hard for our families to get to the food bank in Lubbock and also get to also get to some of our mobile pantries sites out in the 20 county areas,” she said.

Bratton also said once it’s safe for people to gather, they plan to help teach food recipients how to cook the healthy foods they give out.

“We will be going out with the trailer to locations where families will be able to come to us, they’ll be able to go through this six-week course to help them with managing their diabetes, and then they will be able to get fresh produce,” Bratton said.