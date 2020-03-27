South Plains Food banks sees influx of people needing help during COVID-19 outbreak

LUBBOCK Texas — In recent days, the South Plains Food Bank has seen a significant increase in the number of people who have applied to receive food.

Jenifer Smith, chief operations officer for the SPFB, said the increase has been at least 40 percent and that they have had to adapt daily to implement new protocols.

“We’ve locked down our building so we are not having clients come in unless it is an absolute necessity,” she said. “We are doing everything via text or phone message or internet.”

Smith said they’re also seeing a lot of first time food bank users.

“A lot of people are experiencing the need for the first time and it’s very scary,” she said. “We get that and we have an amazing staff that will help you navigate the system.”

If you would like to apply to receive food from the South Plains Food Bank call 2-1-1 or go to 211texas.org.