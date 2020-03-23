South Plains Homeless Consortium commits $10,000 to fight COVID-19 among homeless population

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the South Plains Homeless Consortium:

Individuals experiencing homelessness are especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions, Individuals experiencing homelessness regularly use of spaces with congregate settings such as public transportation, shelters, soup kitchens, They often have limited ability to follow public health advice, and have limited ability to access medical care. It is imperative that services, medical care, resources, and support for people experiencing homelessness is included in any plans to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The South Plains Homeless Consortium has committed up to $10,000.00 to fight the spread of Covid-19 in Lubbock. In addition, the Salvation Army has separate units dedicated for isolation.

When an individual is tested for the virus and the test is sent for confirmation, it may take up to 3 days to learn the test results. It is during that period, that the SPHC will seek isolate those individuals to limit the potential spreading of the virus. The funds dedicated by the SPHC will be used to provide a safe place to live for those waiting on test results.

“It is our hope that no one will test positive for the virus, However, for those with definitive symptoms of the virus as identified by health professionals, we want to separate them from others, so that the virus doesn’t spread among this vulnerable population.” Doug Morris, President South Plains Homeless Consortium

“The beds provided by the Salvation Army are totally separate from our daily residents and program participants. There will be no risk of exposure to those receiving services from the Salvation Army.”. Erica Hitt, Salvation Army Social Services Director

The SPHC funds will be used to provide a safe place and food for those being tested. Funds will also be used to purchase needed personal protective equipment and other supplies needed for those providing care.

If a person’s test results confirm they have the virus, they will then be under the care prescribed by the healthcare community.

Please notify the SPHC immediately if you suspect and especially if you confirm someone experiencing homelessness is infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The purpose of the South Plains Homeless Consortium is to lead the efforts to identify homeless issues and to support the development of community strategies to prevent and end homelessness.

