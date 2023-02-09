LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains College Video Production Technology Instructor Andrew Taylor’s love for reenacting World War II landed him in the HBO Max series “The Last of Us.”

Taylor said he grew up hearing stories from his grandfather’s experience in World War II and wanted to experience it for himself.

“My grandfather served in World War II, he was a waist gunner on B-17, which [was] a bomber that [would] fly over places and deliver bombing runs and stuff like that,” Taylor said.

Taylor started researching World War II and began to create short films on his YouTube channel “Warped Pictures.” He also collected different items from different branches of the military.

“I’ve got stuff that your standard combat fighting men would have worn. I’ve got stuff like communications mics and stuff like that.,” Taylor said. “There is a lot of interesting stuff it’s hard to kind of narrow it down to one.”

There was one thing in particular item in Taylor’s collection that caught the eye of a prop master from the HBO Max series ‘The Last of Us’ and it’s the watches he recreates from World War II.

“He said can you build me this custom watch and he sent me a picture of it. I kind of recognized it because I knew the game,” Taylor said. “He sent me an email with the picture of the watch again and the email signature said his name, assistant prop master and armorer for The Last of us HBO. It was really kind of like whoa!”

The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama based on a video game.

Taylor says it is surreal to see the watch he created on the wrist of actor Pedro Pascal, and his recanting skills won’t stop here.

“I’m going to be working with them on a couple other things that are related to the Last of Us,” Taylor said. “Then the assistant prop master will be doing a seminar with us at South Plains College four our students.”

He hopes his experience gives others the motivation to keep dreaming, perfecting your craft and have hope that opportunists will find you.