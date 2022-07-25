LUBBOCK, Texas — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Chick-fil-A will be reducing the cost of the classic chicken sandwich to $0.59 on Saturday, July 30.

This was the same price the sandwich was when the restaurant first opened for business in 1972, according to a news release by Chick-fil-A.

The offer will be valid from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the South Plains Mall location on 6002 Slide Road, while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A also said in its new release that the offer will be limited to two chicken sandwiches per transaction.

“This is our way of saying thanks for 50 incredible years,” said Brandon Mulkey, local franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of the Lubbock community, and we’re excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary with our guests.”