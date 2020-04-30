South Plains Mall to reopen Friday following governor’s executive order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Mall announced Thursday that they would be open for shoppers beginning Friday, May 1.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order allowing certain non-essential businesses to open, including malls. Under the new executive order, businesses must limit the number of customers in the business to 25 percent maximum capacity.

According to a Facebook post, the mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Certain services and amenities will not be available, such as wheelchair and stroller rentals, food court seating, the children’s play area and water fountains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar