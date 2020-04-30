South Plains Mall to reopen Friday following governor’s executive order

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Mall announced Thursday that they would be open for shoppers beginning Friday, May 1.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order allowing certain non-essential businesses to open, including malls. Under the new executive order, businesses must limit the number of customers in the business to 25 percent maximum capacity.

According to a Facebook post, the mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Certain services and amenities will not be available, such as wheelchair and stroller rentals, food court seating, the children’s play area and water fountains.