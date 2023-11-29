LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Shannon McCarty went around West End shopping center, checking to see how many toys were in the donation bins labeled ‘West End Wrangle Toy Drive.’ Every time she saw toys piled in the bins; she could not help but feel joyful. She knows they will be gifted to kids in time for Christmas.

“You just change that life for that little child for Christmas time,” McCarty said.

McCarty is the Director of Program Administration for Communities in Schools, a non-profit that serves over 11,000 South Plains children who are at risk or economically disadvantaged. The non-profit wants to be sure the kids they serve don’t go without toys for Christmas, which is why they decided to hold the West End Wrangle Toy Drive.

The drive began on November 4 and runs until December 15. Until then, they’ve invited anyone to drop off new and unwrapped toys into their bins for students in elementary, middle and high school. The bins sit at various stores around the West End Shopping Center located off of the West Loop and 34th Street. The list of stores with bins includes Cabela’s, Northern Tool, All About Cha, Toni & Guy, David’s Bridal, Menchies and Walk-On’s.

McCarty said the gifts will be given to the kids before they go home for winter break and she’s hoping to see even more toys in the boxes over the next few weeks. She said it’s touching watching the kids get their gifts.

“It brings tears and fulfills your heart,” McCarty said. “It’s just the magic behind it – knowing that when they come back to school and their friends are talking about ‘What did I get’ and they’re not feeling like they don’t belong – but they also feel valued.”

McCarty said the donations don’t have to be toys. The kids might also need sports equipment or even a winter coat and brand-new shoes.

“The more the better would be great. Then we can touch more children,” McCarty said.