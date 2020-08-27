South Plains Red Cross volunteers on standby to help with Hurricane Laura

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Red Cross in Lubbock said it is ready to send out up to six volunteers to assist in Hurricane Laura.

Brad Larson has been a volunteer with the organization for the past five years.

Larson said he started off assisting with house fires and found satisfaction in helping others. He said he also remembered the help his in-laws had gotten when they were affected by a flood.

“They were totally helpless, didn’t know what to do [and] for people who were very self confident suddenly, they became very unconfident,” Larson said “I remember a [Red Cross] truck driving down the street announcing they had food for those that needed food and that made a difference in my in-laws life.”

Laron said he received a call and confirmation Wednesday that he would be deployed to help out with Hurricane Laura Thursday; however, since Hurricane Laura changed its path, he and others remained on standby.

Jerri Beth Dunlap said it is not unusual for things to change during national disaster relief situations.

“Hurricanes change. Fires change. This position is a very fluid position that we are in now with the hurricane, and it’s normal,” Dunlap said. “One thing that always stays the same is the Red Cross is going to be there to help for whatever we need and whenever we need.”

