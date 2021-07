South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital opening 26 additional beds to support community need

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the UMC Health System:

This month, South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of UMC Health System and Encompass Health, will open 26 new private rooms to treat patients in need of a hospital-level of care for rehabilitation services. With the addition of 26 beds, the hospital, located at 5406 Colgate Street, can now serve up to 66 patients at a time. The hospital will open the additional beds for patient care beginning August 3.

The hospital is hosting a bed expansion grand opening event on Thursday, July 29, at 2 p.m., including a ribbon cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, small group tours, and remarks from hospital leadership. Light snacks will be provided and all are invited to attend. Speakers will include: John Lowe, Vice President of Support Services at UMC; Dr. Timi Tuamokumo, Medical Director of South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital; and Frank Brown, President of Encompass Health’s Southwest Region.

The hospital opened in May of 2019, and since its opening has helped approximately 2,300 patients return to the community at their highest levels of independence. The demand for care lead the hospital to add more beds to help meet the need for intensive and comprehensive rehabilitation services in the area. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes, amputations, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions. The interdisciplinary rehabilitation team provides physical, occupational and speech therapies that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life and 24hour care by registered nurses, many of whom are certified in rehabilitation nursing. Patients receive at least three hours of therapy five days per week, and the hospital offers advanced technology to help patients meet their rehabilitation goals.

“Through our partnership, Encompass Health and UMC have served hundreds of individuals the Lubbock community and beyond over the past three years, and we are incredibly grateful each day to be able to provide life-changing services that help people return to their normal lives,” said Dr. Timi Tuamokumo, Medical Director of South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital. “Because of the trust our community has in our services, we will now be able to help more individuals in our area return to a more independent life and to the things they love most.”

“South Plains Rehabilitation has had a tremendous impact on UMC Health System and the Lubbock region,” said John Lowe, Vice President of Support Services at UMC Health System. “These 26 new beds will allow more patients to receive high-quality, world-class care and service. We are excited about the future of this hospital and our partnership.”

South Plains Rehabilitation has received accreditation from The Joint Commission for meeting the national standards for healthcare quality and safety.

(Press release from UMC Health System)