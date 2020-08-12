South Plains school districts prepare students and parents for back to school

LUBBOCK, Texas — During the spring semester, parents, students and teachers had to adapt on the fly to remote learning due to COVID-19. However, with back to school right around the corner during month six of the pandemic, school districts and health experts have been able to better prepare for this ‘new normal.’

Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District said Tuesday that they have incorporated hand-washing and routine cleaning into the schedule and are enforcing masks and social distancing.

“I think that as a parent myself and as a school nurse for many years that it does need to start at home with a lot of encouragement,” said Lubbock-Cooper Health Director Kristy Rose. “A lot of research says to have your kids start wearing masks early.”

For districts that have not started classes yet, like Lubbock-Cooper, teacher training started this week. One of the top priorities for teachers is stopping the spread of germs and COVID-19.

“I think it’s going to work out great with putting hand-washing in the schedule and increased hand-washing and increased cleaning,” said Rose.

However, Rose said all of the guidelines would have to also be practiced at home.

Health experts from Texas Tech said familiarizing children with social distancing and masks at home will help reduce any anxiety they might have about going back to school in the middle of a pandemic.

Making sure children have a properly fitting mask is also important since they will be wearing it for hours at a time, health experts explained.

“That new normal for us when we’re in a public environment is to wear that mask and to prevent the spread of germs, so I think the staff is going to be wearing masks, and I think if we can get that support from home, I think that it will be a real easy transition for the students,” said Rose.

If you have decided to opt for virtual learning instead of in person, experts explained that it is important to be patient and encouraging while at home with your child all day.

“When you consider virtual school and you have a younger child, you have to spend a lot of time and energy worrying about behavior and academic learning and on-task behavior and keeping them just going forward and doing what they’re supposed to do and making sure that you’re prepared to make that level of commitment,” said Lubbock ISD Assistant Superintendent Misty Rieber.

To be there to support your child, health experts said that, especially for parents who are working from home, it is important to take care of their own mental and physical well-being.

“I always say kids are resilient,” said Rose. “Kids are adaptable, and I think if we can model that for them, they will just fall in line and know that these are acceptable practices.”