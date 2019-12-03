South Plains schools could see new opponents come February

AUSTIN, Texas — Most Lubbock high schools will likely stay in their athletic divisions after the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced its preliminary enrollment numbers Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean they will play the same opponents.

The enrollment numbers are a precursor for the UIL realignment, which will come in February of next year.

Estacado stays in 4A Division II but will no longer have Dalhart on its schedule, as it drops to Division I of 3A.

Lamesa is also moving down to 3A Division I, where it will likely join a district with Brownfield and Denver City. Seminole will move down to 4A Division 2 to take Lamesa’s place. Fort Stockton will also be departing that division, as it moves up to Division 1.

Another major school on the move is Tascosa, which is currently one game away from playing in the 6A Division II State Semifinals. The Rebels will move down to 5A Division I.

As for local Lubbock schools, Cooper stays in 5A Division II and Frenship remains in 6A.

Here are the updated breakdowns of each division by overall enrollment.

5A Division I 1900-2219

5A Division II 1210-1899

4A Division I 865-1209

4A Division II 515-864

3A Division I 350-514

3A Division II 230-349

2A Division I 165.5-229

2A Division II 105-229