South Plains sheriff’s deputy arrested, accused of 1st degree felony drug charge

MULESHOE, Texas — Texas Rangers (assisted by other agencies) arrested former Bailey County Sheriff’s Deputy Jorge Torres Friday morning. Bailey County Sheriff Richard Wills confirmed Torres was arrested along with two other people. Torres was a deputy in Bailey County until last week.

Images of Marina Daniel Trevino amd Blanca Ysenia Salas from Bailey County Jail

According to the sheriff, the official charge against Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino and Blanca Ysenia Salas was possession of a controlled substance between 3 and 400 grams. The charge was a first-degree felony. The investigation was done by the Rangers based in El Paso.