South Plains Shrine Club to host a First Responders Appreciation Dinner Monday

(Photo provided by the South Plains Shrine Club)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the South Plains Shrine Club:

The South Plains Shrine Club will host a First Responders Appreciation Dinner at the Lubbock Scottish Rite Banquet Hall on Monday, August 27th, 2018.

The Shriners are inviting all area first responders to come out and be recognized, learn about what the Shrine does for children in Texas, and discuss ways that the Shriners can partner with law enforcement. Shriners have a burn hospital in Galveston and the children's orthopedic hospital in Houston, and the organization works hard across the South Plains to support these facilities so that no child is turned away - regardless of their family's ability to pay. The South Plains Shrine Club wants to show their appreciation for the first responders that serve our community.

The meeting will be held at the Lubbock Scottish Rite Banquet Hall, located at 1101 70th Street in Lubbock.

The event begins at 7 p.m., and the meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, tea, and cookies.

The event is open to all area first responders and our media partners that keep our community informed.

