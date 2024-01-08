LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, Jan. 9. Scroll down to see the full list.

You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Public & Private Schools

Plainview ISD: Classes are cancelled.

Springlake-Earth ISD: Delayed until 10 a.m. Possibility of cancellation if weather does not improve. Check for updates.

Lazbuddie ISD: Delayed until 10 a.m.

Government/Other